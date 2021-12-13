Seven years of failed negotiations with IMF

7 YEARS OF FAILED NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE IMF

By: Blessings Kafwanka

They spent 7 years trying to clinch a deal with the IMF.

7 years arranging for endless physical and virtual meetings with the IMF team.

7 years sending huge delegations to Washington DC. Spending colossal sums of tax payers’ money in travel allowance expenses and per diems.

7 years drafting economic recovery programs that all revolved around economic reforms recommended by the IMF.

7 years explaining why these economic reforms were necessary. How they would help to stabilize and grow the economy in the long-run.

Today, the same people are telling us the IMF deal is bad for Zambia. REALLY??

Let’s just put politics aside and give credit where it’s due. The UPND government has clinched the deal in 3 months without holding endless physical or virtual meetings with the IMF or sending huge delegations to Washington DC.

In the short-term things might be tough. But what matters the most is long-term perspective. In the long-term, we shall be better off.

Zambia is in safe hands!!

BK