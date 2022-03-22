Sexual predators at Hazda motors exposed

HAZIDA MOTORS IN SEX SCANDAL

SEX scandals in Zambia may seem a depressingly regular occurrence with

most culprits slipping a way out and bouncing back with an upright

standing in society.

Hazida motors trading as Scania Zambia has been embroiled a sex

scandal where its workshop manager Fidelis Chivandire fired a service department clerk for refusing to have multiple sexual encounters with him.

The 24 year old victim told this author that the named Zimbabwean manager (58) had on many occasions harassed her sexually and that the last attempt early this month led to her employment contract being terminated.

“He came to my house, i thought he just came to visit but he followed

me to my bedroom and wanted to force himself on me, we fought for

almost 30 minutes and my maid came to my rescue and that’s how he

left, then three days later he wrote me a letter of terminating my

contract,” she narrated amidst sobs.

The position of service

clerk at the company has been vacant every year and sources within the

workshop said the manager was in a habit of sexually abusing service clerks and threatened them with dismissal if they resisted his advances.

“I remember last year, i was sent for a short course at Scania South

Africa in relation with my work in South Africa and the man followed

me as that was his previous work place some days later and started bothering me over sex and constantly reminded me of how important my job was to me,” she added.

The victim added that as a young lady, she has been physiologically

disturbed and that the whole incident has affected her relationship

with a man that had shown interest in marrying her.

Hazida motors director Shabbia Mulla refused to comment saying he was

not the one that committed the offence and that he must be spared from interviews.

Mr Mulla said if anything of that nature happened, then he would conduct his own investigations with the human resource department and

establish what transpired.

Police in Lusaka admitted recording such a case mid January of sexual harassment at Hazida motors, the official distributors of Scania vehicles and spare parts.

A police source at the Victim Support Unit (VSU) department at

Lusaka division headquarters told this author that the arresting

officer a detective sergeant she identified as a Mr Sakala was

handling the case and that he allegedly pocketed K10, 000 and advised the victim and the company to settle the matter outside police and

never to go to court.

The young lady was offered K60, 000 to withdraw the case but how far will that money go? , the same manager will continue doing the same to desperate Zambians and offering them money.