Sexual predators at Hazda motors exposed

HAZIDA MOTORS IN SEX SCANDAL
SEX scandals in Zambia may seem a depressingly regular occurrence with
most culprits slipping a way out and bouncing back with an upright
standing in society.
Hazida motors trading as Scania Zambia has been embroiled a sex
scandal where its workshop manager Fidelis Chivandire fired a service department clerk for refusing to have multiple sexual encounters with him.
The 24 year old victim told this author that the named Zimbabwean manager (58) had on many occasions harassed her sexually and that the last attempt early this month led to her employment contract being terminated.
“He came to my house, i thought he just came to visit but he followed
me to my bedroom and wanted to force himself on me, we fought for
almost 30 minutes and my maid came to my rescue and that’s how he
left, then three days later he wrote me a letter of terminating my
contract,” she narrated amidst sobs.
The position of service
clerk at the company has been vacant every year and sources within the
workshop said the manager was in a habit of sexually abusing service clerks and threatened them with dismissal if they resisted his advances.
“I remember last year, i was sent for a short course at Scania South
Africa in relation with my work in South Africa and the man followed
me as that was his previous work place some days later and started bothering me over sex and constantly reminded me of how important my job was to me,” she added.
The victim added that as a young lady, she has been physiologically
disturbed and that the whole incident has affected her relationship
with a man that had shown interest in marrying her.
Hazida motors director Shabbia Mulla refused to comment saying he was
not the one that committed the offence and that he must be spared from interviews.
Mr Mulla said if anything of that nature happened, then he would conduct his own investigations with the human resource department and
establish what transpired.
Police in Lusaka admitted recording such a case mid January of sexual harassment at Hazida motors, the official distributors of Scania vehicles and spare parts.
A police source at the Victim Support Unit (VSU) department at
Lusaka division headquarters told this author that the arresting
officer a detective sergeant she identified as a Mr Sakala was
handling the case and that he allegedly pocketed K10, 000 and advised the victim and the company to settle the matter outside police and
never to go to court.
The young lady was offered K60, 000 to withdraw the case but how far will that money go? , the same manager will continue doing the same to desperate Zambians and offering them money.
COMMENTS
Zambian watchdog should have investigated further there is more to it than meets the eye. The victim was in an intimate relationship with the workshop manager and the affair was not a secret among all members of staff. Things went bad after the alleged victim discovered something strange with the man which we cant disclose here. Hazida Motors does not habour sex predators and its MD Mr. Mullar did well not to respond to allegations. The whole affair happened about two years ago and the man was deported back to Zimbabwe at the instigation of the victim.