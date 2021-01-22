Shadreck Kasanda arrested again, this time over $500, 000

Shadreck Alex Kasanda kapasa has been arrested by the Zambia police.
Sources from the police have told watchdog that Kasanda together with others swindled a white man out of $500,000 or k10.5 million when they illegally impounded his trucks pretending to be ZRA customs workers.
Kasanda is detained at woodlands police.
Kasanda is a well known criminal who is still wanted in China for financial crimes.
Kasanda was recently arrested in South Africa for swindling Malawian self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri.
