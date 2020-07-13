Shallowness and Bill 10 billboards

We wish to warn our sensitive and well meaning Zambians and Visitors that the Bill 10 Poster you are about to see maybe disturbing, so exercise all the precautions by closing your eyes or those of your friends who are not strong, as you approach these posters.

You may be kind enough to just read few clauses to those not strong enough and possibly try to make some sense, if you can manage:

02: Safe Seats in parliament Women, Youth and Differently Abled…

Meaning; not too sure, but something like may be when passed, Bill 10 will remove

All those unsafe Seats, probably Choma, from parliament, in order to create Safe and secure Seats for Women, Youths and Differently Abled….

04: Involving Chiefs in resolving succession wrangles……

Oh my God, this is very serious, all along we have been thinking that our Royal Highnesses, the Chiefs, were involved in resolving succession wrangles.

So they have been waiting for Bill 10, no wonder we have so many unresolved succession wrangles.

So what has been the role of the House of Chiefs, all these years they have sitting and getting allowances?

Country my beloved country.

Friday Kashiwa.

Shiwangandu