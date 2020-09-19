Sharing poverty and perpetuating dependence

By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member.

Mr. Hakainde Hichilema says, “You cannot empower people in a dead economy. You are only perpetuating both poverty and dependency.”

Now, the corrupt Patriotic Front (PF) regime have ABANDONED the economy, because now they realize the damage is irreparable ( please PF tell me if you don’t understand this word…happy to replace with another).

Instead, they are now actively leveraging the proceeds of crime from the Nine (9) years of perpetrating economic sabotage through corruption, money laundering, theft of public coffers.

They are all out “launching” “empowerment” initiatives aimed at desensitizing the mind of the deliberately impoverished citizens using proxy organizations such KALUMBILA MULTIPURPOSE COOPERATIVE SOCIETY and the recently launched citizens entrepreneurship empowerment something by the Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ).

If these Two (2) organizations are run by competent individuals, they ought to know, that if the economy dies, no single empowerment “initiative” will survive.

It will be like trying to light a candle in a Carbon Dioxide filled space.

But why would they care. This is NOT about rebuilding the economy or empowering citizens, but all about helping the PF entrench power.

In fact, these are economic saboteurs and assassins, hired and paid by the PF to falsify the social and economic situation of the Republic of Zambia, by making people feel a momentary semblance of self reliance to musk the failure of the regime.

So, does anyone wonder not, why the PF and these perfectly planted proxy organizations are NOT addressing the KEY economic issues and instead obsessed with distributing criminal cash, buses, equipment and fish projects?

Wake up Zambia.