Shorprite continues fighting local farmers

CHAIN STORES TO MEET ZNFU TO TRY AND PUSH THE ONION IMPORTATION AGENDA

The Scoop Editorial

WE are aware that today Monday, April 25, 2022, the chain stores (all from South Africa) are meeting with the Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) in their desperate attempt to try and push for the importation of onions into this country.

We know that these chain stores, led by the lying Charles Bota from Shoprite, have realised the negative media coverage they have received over their lies that there is no onions in Zambia and they know that the only way to win this battle is by coercing ZNFU to succumb to their pressure.

Bota will raise two points which he thinks are punch lines to allow them to find market for rotting onions from South Africa: first, he will claim that the quality of onions produced in Zambia is not good enough. Secondly, he will continue to claim that the country does not have enough stocks.

Remember also that in our previous write-up, we did allude to the fact that some officials at the Ministry of Agriculture just last week, attempted to sneak in 15 truckloads of frozen chips but failed? That is also on the agenda to try and convince ZNFU to bearing in these trucks because they know that ZNFU is key in this undertaking.

We would like to warn ZNFU in advance that should they allow Shoprite and its tandem of colluding chain stores to manipulate them and continue bringing in products from South Africa which we can produce locally, we will not spare them. We shall fight them to the last drop of our blood because this will be the biggest betrayal, not only to our farmers, but to the economy at large.

For those who may not understand our stance and why we have been too strong on Shoprite and the Ministry of Agriculture, here are other issues you may not know:

Sometime back, this country decided to restrict the importation of potatoes. Buyabamba, a Zambian company, decided to invest in the production of potatoes and adding value to the commodity. Firstly, Buyabamba bought a farm in Mbala and started producing potato seed. As at now, the country is self-sufficient in potato seed just because of one company which started the initiative and others followed but it was not easy.

Buyabamba has now invested in machinery. They have a factory where they now have over 300 metric tons of frozen chips, the same frozen chips that the Ministry of Agriculture was trying to sneak into the Country from South Africa just last week.

Buyabamba is supplying Yoyo and Amigo with frozen chips and these are Zambian companies which are providing employment to the locals. So, importing 15 truckloads of frozen chips duty free from South Africa means you want Buyabamba to be pushed out of the market and make Zambians jobless. What kind of thinking is that?

Another example is when Government decided to ban the importation of broiler chickens. These same chain stores rose up and brought the same senseless arguments they are peddling now saying Zambians have no capacity to produce and meet the local demand. They charged that Zambians could not produce quality chickens that can compete on the international market. Government stood its ground and challenged Zambians to start producing chickens.

We remember very well that in the Ministry of Agriculture, there was one director by the name of Dr. Sinyangwe (God bless this son of the soil). He was director of veterinary services. He told off these chain stores that if they do not want chickens produced by Zambians to be in their chain stores, then they will not sell any chicken because Government would not entertain the idea of relegating our poultry farmers to spectators while chicken from South Africa finds its way into the country.

The ban was effected. Since then, have we had shortages of chicken and chicken products in this country? No. Why? Because Zambians saw the opportunity, invested into the poultry sub-sector, and today, chickens are being reared even in our homes. Chicken business has sent our children to school. People have built houses because of the poultry business and we are meeting demand as a country and some of our chicken is finding itself outside the country.

If at that time we had useless directors, up to now, we would have been importing chicken. Up to now, we would have been relying on potatoes from other countries, especially South Africa where these manipulative chain stores come from. This is the mediocrity that must be stopped and this is why we hope The President can start firing some chaps so that people in these ministries can sit up.

Coming to the onion story, right now, 900 metric tonnes of onions per month leave the country via Kasumbalesa border post alone and the people trading in this are just farmers not companies. So, if our quality is poor, was our commodity going to cross the borders? If we did not have enough, was it going to be possible for anyone to export the commodity to other countries?

So, as Chain stores led by Shoprite meet ZNFU tomorrow, we want to warn the ZNFU in advance that should they allow themselves to be manipulated by Shoprite to push for the import ban to be lifted, they are in for it. We will then conclude that their interests are not in the farmers but themselves. We will conclude that their patriotism to farmers is not genuine and we will take the fight personal on them.

Shoprite and their allies must never be allowed to manipulate us and mess our economy. If they do not want to stock our products, let them stop and their shelves will remain empty. If they want to create unnecessary economic sabotage, then let them pack and go. It is as simple as that. Zambians do not survive because of Shoprite. We had a life before Shoprite opened its doors here in Zambia. If they want to become funny, they can go to hell.

No onion must ever be allowed into this country because we are capable of producing to meet the demand. Instead of wasting time having meetings with these exploitative brainwashers, we should be wasting time finding ways on how our farmers can produce more onions, rice, wheat, etc and ban the importation of all these products once we become self-reliant.

It is a scandal to allow chaps like these chain stores which are sent by their countries of origin to try and push for the commodities produced by their countries. Truth is South African farmers are stuck with their rotting onions, more so, after Botswana also banned all their vegetables from entering that country but for how long will we continue giving them Forex?

We are aware that the chain stores have bought some traders whom they want to be part of that meeting tomorrow to try and push for imports but our plea to these traders is, as they go for this meeting, they must realise that national interest surpasses personal benefits.

They should put their correct sets of brains as they discuss these issues because our economy cannot continue to be hampered by these same. Who has bewitched us that we continue being manipulated by these people? When will we wake up as Zambians? We are following this matter religiously and after the meeting tomorrow, we will tell the nation which traders are sellouts.

We insist; if Shoprite does not want to stock our products, then they should stop selling onions because no imports must be made at a time when our farmers are making losses due to lack of market, aikona mani!