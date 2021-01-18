Should pastors receive donations from thieving politicians?

Editor,
If you give a man of God a Benz and bus, can he rebuke you when you are wrong? If you still from government for example, can that man of God say anything?
And why these donations always made publicly in front of cameras?
COMMENTS
There is nothing wrong. Judgement is for the lord. He will judge the wrong doers. AT times we also get money through theft or underhand methods but we proudly go and make offering at church or tithe. Whats the difference with government officers and with simple chaps both stealing money and offering to church. Its only levels. Simple chapd increase the number of coins where as the big chaps handle Mercedes Benze
My answer to your question is simple. Churches should refuse such bribes. I also wish to tell those pastors who are in the habit of receiving bribes that God is real and watching. In his ways and in his time God will neutralize all evil things taking place in our land. Mind you vengeance is His.
God must be angry in heaven as once men of GOD hv turned into men of GOLD! Men & Women of GOD possess integrity and will not go for anything that incriminates and send wrong perceptions about God. It is very wrong for PF to divide men GOD & Men of GOLD