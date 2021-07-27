Sikongo aspiring MP abusing AfDB property

PF Sikongo candidate abusing AfDB project vehicle for campaigns

Patriotic Front (PF) parliamentary candidate for Sikongo Constituency Kafuka Kafuka is reportedly using an African Development Bank (AfDB) project vehicle for his campaigns ahead of the August 12 elections.

Sources from the AfDB Cashew infrastructure Project revealed that Kafuka, who is also provincial chairman of the ruling party, has since removed the number plates and put other numbers to disguise it.

“I have attached here pictures of a grey Land Cruiser and screen shot messages from the Project Coordinator for the Cashew Infrastructure Development Project in Western Province.

“The vehicle number plate has been removed for disguise purposes. It is being used by a Patriotic Front parliamentary candidate for Sikongo Constituency Bright Kufuka Kufuka,” said the source.

The Project Coordinator for the Cashew project, Mr Charles Kapekele Chileya accidentally sent the screen shot message meant for the Permanent Secretary confirming the ruling party was abusing the project vehicle.

According to sources, a complaint has since been made to AfDB.

“Is it the banks policy to render support to the ruling party in an election,” a letter to AfDB reads in part.