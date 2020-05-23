SIliya’s Covid-19 status doubted

Saboi Imboela writes

Ok PF really knows politics. The opposition really need to wake up if they have to be on the same level with PF… Until independent tests are done I don’t believe that the Chief Government Spokesperson has the coronavirus. These are high level, sophisticated, calculated politics… The funding from all over is really making our leaders to be more creative and daring. If hon Siliya is really positive to Covid-19 I will make a public apology the same way I have made this public post, otherwise to me these are just politics meant to get more money from donors.

