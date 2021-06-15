Simon Miti forcing Lungu to work despite being ill

State House Officials Differ On Trips. The medical team has insisted that President Edgar Lungu should be given one week leave to rest but Dr Simon Miti insists that he needs to travel to catch up with opposition campaigns in Western province. President Lungu is due to arrive in Mongu today just few days after he collapsed due to dizziness. His staff and members of his household have also tested positive to Covid-19 therefore posing danger to cadres. Dr Miti, who was also President Levy Mwanawasa Doctor at State House, is blamed for overworking late President with a lot of engagement when he was sick that led to his death.

