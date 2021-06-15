Simon Miti forcing Lungu to work despite being ill

State House Officials Differ On Trips. The medical team has insisted that President Edgar Lungu should be given one week leave to rest but Dr Simon Miti insists that he needs to travel to catch up with opposition campaigns in Western province. President Lungu is due to arrive in Mongu today just few days after he collapsed due to dizziness. His staff and members of his household have also tested positive to Covid-19 therefore posing danger to cadres. Dr Miti, who was also President Levy Mwanawasa Doctor at State House, is blamed for overworking late President with a lot of engagement when he was sick that led to his death.
COMMENTS
Where is Mrs Lungu. She hasn’t been seen for a very long while. Is he trying to stay away from home under pretext of inspecting and commissioning ‘developmental projects?’
You are mistaken. The president is not sick but fatigued. He has since recuperated and is back on the run. You were thinking is bed ridden? No …you face him back in the field . He is as fit as a fiddle. Those morning jogs were done to keep him fit .
Faka speed Miti iwe, kaili tifuna state funeral nafuti. Just the though of the presidency landing on the ugly face of Luo if frightening.