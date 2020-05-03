Simumba calls for independent body to manage Covid donations

Trevor Simumba writes…

It is time for the Minister of Finance to appoint an independent taskforce to manage & disburse all Covid funds. MOH is corrupt to the core. Enough is enough. We cannot continue like this. Public health workers are being exposed, and now we have Covid samples moving on public transport!! The Minister should not be allowed anywhere near the Covid funds. In fact from today all cash donations should be made directly to Ministry of Finance Treasury account. This impunity must stop immediately.