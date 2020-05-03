Simumba calls for independent body to manage Covid donations

Trevor Simumba writes…
It is time for the Minister of Finance to appoint an independent taskforce to manage & disburse all Covid funds. MOH is corrupt to the core. Enough is enough. We cannot continue like this. Public health workers are being exposed, and now we have Covid samples moving on public transport!! The Minister should not be allowed anywhere near the Covid funds. In fact from today all cash donations should be made directly to Ministry of Finance Treasury account. This impunity must stop immediately.
COMMENTS
The PF government received $150 million for COVID19 response from donors. We Africans complain when the rest of the world doesn’t respect us. What do you expect? The Zambia government shows that they are not be trusted with one ngwee, much less millions, no matter how serious the problem is because all they care about is themselves. I wonder how much of that $150 million is currently in PF pockets.
Thanks for this reminder. My goodness, helicopters using taxpayer fuel to take musicians to PF events?
They are not serious this government and they clearly DO NOT care about the citizens of Zambia at all.