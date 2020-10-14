Simusamba Jails Kambwili for 2 years

LUSAKA Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba convicted NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili on two charges, acquitted him on one charge and sentenced NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili to imprisonment.

This is in a case where Kambwili was charged with three counts of forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer.

Magistrate Simusamba acquitted Kambwili on the charge of giving false information and convicted him for forgery and uttering a false documents.

It is alleged that in October 2013, with intent to defraud or deceive, Kambwili allegedly forged a ‘No change return’ (companies form 71) purporting to show that it was genuinely signed by his son Mwamba when it was not.

After conviction, Kambwili’s lawyer Musa Mwenye pleased that the convict now was a president of a political party who had also served the country in various capacities and continued to do so by providing checks and balances.

Mwenye said sentencing was hinged on reformation and not punitive and not restricted to a custodial sentence.

He said Kambwili was a first offender and deserved maximum leniency.

Simusamba said he considered the mitigation, evidence and the fact that Kambwili was a first offender as well his conduct trial.

He noted Kambwili’ s conduct disrespectful to the institution of justice.

Simusamba sentenced Kambwili to one year for each charge to run concurrently.

Magistrate Simusamba delivered the ruling this afternoon amidst tight police security.

MMD president Nevers Mumba, formers sports minister Stephen Masumba and President Rupiah Banda’s Andrew Banda were present at the sentencing.

