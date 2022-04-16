Sinkamba joins calls for speaker to resign

SINKAMBA JOINS CALLS FOR DPP TO RESIGN

By Michael Kaluba

Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba has joined calls for the resignation of the Director of Public Prosecutions-DPP Lilian Siyuni considering the confrontation in the hindsight with the Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC, which he says brings her ability to prosecute the Milingo case without bias into question.

Mr. Sinkamba says the DPP is in an unprecedented dilemma with only two options where either she resigns or she enters nolles in all cases before her brought by either the Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC or the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC, where arrests were made without receiving instructions to arrest from her.

The Green Party Leader is of the view that with the letter that is in public domain to the DEC Commissioner General Mary Chirwa, which Ms Siyuni has not disclaimed, that rebukes Ms Chirwa for carrying out an arrest of former KCM Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu without instructions to arrest from her, the constitutional implication of this directive from the DPP is that no person should be arrested for corruption and money laundering matters, if she has not given arrest instructions on those matters.

He argues that if she goes ahead to prosecute other matters where no arrest instructions were issued by her, then she will not only be biased but also discriminatory, and thereby unconstitutional and illegal, pursuant to article 23(2) of the constitution of Zambia amendment 1996 and article 1(2) of the constitution of Zambia amendment 2016.

Mr. Sinkamba adds that the letter by the DPP to the DEC Director General is not only inimical to public interest but also undermines the administration of justice, integrity of the judicial system, and is an abuse of the legal process for which it will be more honorable for her to voluntarily resign before drastic measures such as the head of state invoking article 181 to appoint another person to perform functions of the DPP in the Milingo case and all cases brought by the DEC are invoked.

