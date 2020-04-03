Sino Hydro workers still labouring in crowds despite Covid-19

More than 2000 Zambians are still working at kafue gorge lower power despite the threat of the Coronavirus.
As can be seen in the photos, workers were this morning trooping into the project site without anything to prevent Covid-19
COMMENTS
Pf please corruption aside.
Take care of people’s lives.
Imagine these are your own children.