So what if inmates killed 9 women, asks Prisons boss

SO WHAT IF INMATES KILLED 9 WOMEN? THAT IS NORNAL AND I WON’T RESIGN, SAYS PRISONS BOSS

I WILL only resign when I fail to effectively execute my duties because inmates escaping from facilities are a common trend, Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) Commissioner General Chisela Chileshe has said.

And two convicts who killed nine women escaped from Kabwe Medium Correctional Facility for 46 days.

Some sectors have been calling for Dr Chileshe’s resignation after the two convicts escaped from lawful custody and killed nine people in Kabwe and the Copperbelt.

“I would definitely resign if I had failed to do my job, but I have not failed to perform”.