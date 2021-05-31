So what if inmates killed 9 women, asks Prisons boss

So what if inmates killed 9 women, asks Prisons boss

SO WHAT IF INMATES KILLED 9 WOMEN? THAT IS NORNAL AND I WON’T RESIGN, SAYS PRISONS BOSS

I WILL only resign when I fail to effectively execute my duties because inmates escaping from facilities are a common trend, Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) Commissioner General Chisela Chileshe has said.

And two convicts who killed nine women escaped from Kabwe Medium Correctional Facility for 46 days.

Some sectors have been calling for Dr Chileshe’s resignation after the two convicts escaped from lawful custody and killed nine people in Kabwe and the Copperbelt.

“I would definitely resign if I had failed to do my job, but I have not failed to perform”.

    the observer 19 seconds ago

    Where is the “so what” you claim Dr. CHILESHE said. Zambian Watchdog, be professional in the way you write and do not put words in someone’s mouth.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Mary Besa 26 mins ago

    When an organisation fails it’s the top that should go. Total failure top down. You have a duty of care. Shambles

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Njamba 49 mins ago

    Very interesting argument. Who is supposed to make sure that in- mates don’t escape? Who is supposed to come with systems, structures, protocols etc that prevent or stop this. My man own up and rectify the system or just leave before unnecessary deaths do occur again. Who is accountable for this then?

    Reply

