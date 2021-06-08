Social Cash Transfer and PF lies

Dear Watchdog,

PF is using Social cash transfer to decampaign HH in villages, they have increased from K180/ month to K300 and People are being paid months in advance, they are telling people in the villages that if they voted for HH they would stop receiving these monies. They are telling people that HH has promised that he will scrap off the SOCIAL CASH TRANSFER IF HE BECAME PRESIDENT.

My worry is that people in these villages don’t have access to information and they take whatever they are told as gospel truth. Can the UPND counter such propaganda in anyway possible so that people can be helped with information required to make sound decisions.

Could publish this information as anonymous