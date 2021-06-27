Socialist Tentani Mwanza dies

Tentani Mwanzah dies

President of the National Democratic Party (NDP) Tentani Mwanzah has died. The NDP is one of the oldest political parties in Zambia. It was founded in 1992.

Mr. Mwanzah, who recently joined the UPND alliance, died on Saturday evening.

was married to late Chief Justice Irene Mambilima’s sister. She, the widow, is also unwell and admitted at Maina Soko hospital.

Recently the family gathered at the wedding of Mwanzah’ son Zindaba, who married the daughter of Muvi TV proprietor and politician Steven Nyirenda.

Mr. Mwanzah was an ardent follower of Kwame Khrumah and one of the few surviving true socialists.