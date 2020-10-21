Society business park will collapse anytime – Engineering body

SOCIETY BUSINESS PARK WILL COLLAPSE ANYTIME , SAYS EIZ

By Chileshe Mwango

The Engineering Institute Of Zambia –EIZ- has maintained that Society Business Park located in Lusaka’s Central Business District is a disaster in waiting.

EIZ president Engineer Abel Ng’andu has also observed that there is lack of transparency in the rehabilitation works that have been taken to address the challenge of the failing columns and cracks in the foundation and slabs.

Engineer Ng’andu has also opposed the importation of a named material from Italy which is being used to reinforce the NAPSA owned building saying there is no literature that supports the use of that material in Zambia’s climatic condition.

He says it is therefore wrong to even declare the society house safe especially that it is the same contractor that produced the same report declaring the building safe.

And Engineer Ng’andu has revealed that the subcontracting sector has been invaded by unqualified people who have compromised the quality of works being conducted.

And EIZ Vice president Charity Chola has revealed that the professional body will take disciplinary action against the contractor and the consulting engineer awarded to construct the society business park and the bridge on Alick Nkhata Road.

Engineer Chola says the Alick Nkhata Bridge was not constructed according to the set standards and is a death trap.

The duo was speaking when they featured on Tuesday’s edition of Let the People Talk Programme on Phoenix FM.

PHOENIX FM NEWS