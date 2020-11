ovember 28, 2020 – Police in Lusaka have apprehended a murder suspect in the case of Doctor Tasila Tembo.

Lieutenant Nigel Musonda Mwaba aged 33 of Plot number 3827 Balastone, Lusaka West was spotted at Memorial Park around 16 hours.

Lt. Mwaba has been positively identified by officials from the Ministry of Defence.

He is currently detained in Police custody.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Spokesperson