Soldier promoted for rejecting bribe

ZNS SOLDIER PROMOTED AFTER DECLINING K10,000 BRIBE

Zambia National Service Commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi has promoted a soldier on operations in Nakonde District from Lance Corporal to Sergeant after he rejected a K10, 000 bribe from a driver of a Tanzania-bound truck laden with Mukula logs.

The Tanzanian, driving a truck registration number T716 BAP of Ribad Transport in Dar es Salaam attempted to bribe the Non Commissioned ZNS officer for clear passage.

ZNS Chief of Marketing and Public Relations Brigadier General Martha Nguluta said in confirming the development that the alert soldier, however, collected the money as evidence, and went on to impound the truck currently in ZNS custody.

Brigadier General Nguluta said the named officer is the third among others in the past year that have demonstrated enormous integrity while on duty and have all been promoted.

CREDIT: HOT FM