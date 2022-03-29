Soldier promoted for rejecting bribe

ZNS SOLDIER PROMOTED AFTER DECLINING K10,000 BRIBE
Zambia National Service Commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi has promoted a soldier on operations in Nakonde District from Lance Corporal to Sergeant after he rejected a K10, 000 bribe from a driver of a Tanzania-bound truck laden with Mukula logs.
The Tanzanian, driving a truck registration number T716 BAP of Ribad Transport in Dar es Salaam attempted to bribe the Non Commissioned ZNS officer for clear passage.
ZNS Chief of Marketing and Public Relations Brigadier General Martha Nguluta said in confirming the development that the alert soldier, however, collected the money as evidence, and went on to impound the truck currently in ZNS custody.
Brigadier General Nguluta said the named officer is the third among others in the past year that have demonstrated enormous integrity while on duty and have all been promoted.
CREDIT: HOT FM
COMMENTS
Bravo our ZNS soldiers. I take my hat off to the. They should be honoured in the honour’s list at independence. Imagine if this happened in town councils, government, police, immigration, educatiob, hospitals… whatva gewat country this would be. Fellow citizens lets make it happen p
#IloveZNS
These are the patriotic soldiers we need in Zambia and well done ZNS commander for prompting him. We need this level of integrity amongst Government Ministers and in procurement departments. If we had even five ministers with the level of honest exhibited and proven by the likes of Brigadier Gen Godfrey Miyanda, Charles Banda, Edify Hamukale, George Kunda, Levy Mwanawasa, Kenneth Kaunda and some few other real patriots. This country can develop but there is a severe shortage of honest people in senior government positions