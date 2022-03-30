South Africa to increase fuel prices due to Ukraine war

DUE TO WAR IN UKRAINE, SOUTH AFRICA TO INCREASE FUEL PRICES IN APRIL, according the SABC

👉🏾 The Automobile Association says the current data implies that fuel prices will touch R24/l for petrol and R23.60 for diesel.

👉🏾24 Rands is about K29

The Automobile Association (AA) is predicting the price of petrol to increase to R24 a litre, and diesel to R 23, 60c a litre in April.

The organisation says the main driver behind the increases is the movement in international oil prices which have soared to record levels in recent weeks due to the conflict in Ukraine and concerns over Russian oil supplies.

According to the latest data from South Africa’ Central Energy Fund, petrol and diesel prices currently look set for record increases in the first week of April, says the Automobile Association (AA).

Based on the current data, 95 octane petrol is set to increase by R2.15/l, 93 octane is expected to climb by R2.07/l, diesel by between R2.94/l and R3.08/l and illuminating paraffin by R2.51/l.

Oil prices have been soaring amid the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is the world’s third-largest producer of crude oil, and the expectation that it will be locked out of the market has caused a surge in oil prices. Traders are scrambling to secure oil supplies with Russia, unable to deliver some of its oils due to shipping and banking restrictions.

“If realised at month-end, these will be the biggest increases to fuel prices in South Africa’s history and will, undoubtedly, have major ramifications for all consumers and the economy in general,” says the AA. “We must note, though, that this is the mid-month outlook, and oil prices are, for the moment, see-sawing significantly so there may yet be some relief before the official adjustment by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is made going into April.”

Last week, after the US announced that it would ban the import of Russian crude oil, Brent oil was pushed close to $140 a barrel. However, it has since fallen back to below $100 amid negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, as well as new lockdowns in China, which will cool fuel demand. The rand has also remained stable.