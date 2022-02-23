SOUTHERN PROVINCE TO RECORD LOW CROP PRODUCTION THIS SEASON DUE TO POOR FERTLILSER DISTRIBUTION

The Southern Province will record a 40 per cent reduction in crop production, due to the flash floods, being experienced in the region.

Southern Province Agricultural Co-ordinator, MAX CHOOMBE says most of the districts in the low laying areas have had serious floods effects, according to ZNBC.

Dr. CHOOMBE is however confident that the upland areas, which did not have serious effects of the flooding, will have the expected yields.

And Kabimba Camp Extension, CHRISTOPHER CHANDA has noted that farmers in some agriculture camps in Choma district received some relief seed which they replanted.

Mr CHANDA has however said some farmers were unable to replant because their fields are still water-logged.

But according to the Watchdog, the main reason is the poor distributions of Fertiliser by Maurice Jangulo’s Alpha Commodities.

While it is true that there has had been flash floods in Southern Province this season; it is true that there were heavier rains in the same province in the last season but crop production was not affected. So what is special about this year’s flash floods that it should reduce crop production? There had been flash floods in Southern Province since 1991. This seems to be an excuse to absorb Jangulo’ failure to distribute fertilizer in advance.

HERE IS DOCUMENTARY EVIDENCE THAT JANGULO’S SUPPLIED FERTILISER THAT FAILED LABOLATORY TESTS

JANGULO SUPPLIES LOW QUALITY, UNDERWEIGHT FERTILIZER TO SOUTHERN PROVINCE

ALPHA Commodities is supplying low quality and underweight fertiliser to Southern provinces at an exorbitant price of US$1,407 per tonne, agriculture sources have revealed.

Alpha Commodities is run by Maurice Jangulo, a close ally to businessman Valden Findlay, who fled the country soon after the August elections. Findlay has had his accounts frozen by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and sought the intervention of Jangulo but to no avail.

On September 18 2021, one month after the August 12 elections, the new government single sourced Alpha to supply 37 000 metric tonnes of fertiliser to the southern province. The government went ahead to pay Alpha for the underweight and low-quality fertiliser in advance. Alpha was given a deadline to complete supplying by December 31, 2021 but has not managed.

“It’s really shocking that the government can single source after condemning the Patriotic Front (PF) of being a corrupt party,” said the source.

The source said the fertiliser supplied by Alpha was taken to the Zambia Agriculture Research Institute (ZARI) for tests which revealed that it was of low quality.

“When the tests were done they indicated that it was caked, low quality and underweight fertiliser of low quality. Our worry is that the government paid in advance for something that is totally wrong. This is against what the President was saying in the opposition and soon after being sworn in that they would ensure payment are of quality goods and at affordable prices,” said the source.

On Monday, Agriculture minister Reuben Mtolo confirmed to the Mast Newspaper that some fertiliser supplied were of low quality as well as being underweight.

Mtolo, however cautioned the Mast reporter against writing the story saying it was highly sensitive hence his silence over the low quality of inputs supplied particularly to the southern province.

When Watchdog was fighting to remove PF, Jangulo was cutting deals with PF but he has been anointed with oil by the UPND as the only clean tendeprenuer from the previous regime.

In the 2020 and 2021 farming seasons, Jangulo was awarded a tender to supply 10, 000 metric tonnes of fertilizer. He failed. He only managed to supply a fraction but was paid in full. But this information is missing from audits carried out by Jangulo ‘s proxies.