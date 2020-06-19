Spar closes Mumbwa Road outlet

Spar outlet in Garden house (Mumbwa road) has started the process of closing down.

This is the second outlet the South African chain store is closing within six moths.

On 29 March 2020, SPAR Zambia limited country manager Ken Darby announced the closure of SPAR Arcades owing to non-viability of the business.

The closure of Spar Mumbwa road will lead to loss of dozens of directs jobs.

Critical departments of the store such as the bakery have already been closed down and workers sent home.