Spax Mulenga taken time unknown destination

PF thug Spax Mulenga accused of murders in Chingola and masterminds in the gassing of citizens was last night between 20hrs and 21hrs removed from Chilenje Police station to an unknown destination.

Spax is the criminal the PF senior government officials engaged in the gassing of citizens operations which started in Chingola.

State security sources have revealed that Spax is getting high level treatment in police custody to a point where he is even allowed a phone inside.

His arrest has sent panic in some of the prominent officials that were using him as he will implicate them during trial.

Ever since Spax was arrested, the gassing of citizens operations has suddenly reduced or even stopped