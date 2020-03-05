Spax Mulenga taken time unknown destination

PF thug Spax Mulenga accused of murders in Chingola and masterminds in the gassing of citizens was last night between 20hrs and 21hrs removed from Chilenje Police station to an unknown destination.

Spax is the criminal the PF senior government officials engaged in the gassing of citizens operations which started in Chingola.

State security sources have revealed that Spax is getting high level treatment in police custody to a point where he is even allowed a phone inside.

His arrest has sent panic in some of the prominent officials that were using him as he will implicate them during trial.

Ever since Spax was arrested, the gassing of citizens operations has suddenly reduced or even stopped

COMMENTS

  • comment-avatar
    Blago 2 hours ago

    What is sad is that Zambians will still vote for these idiots.

  • comment-avatar
    King pupa 9 hours ago

    i would wonder how these sons of the devil are eventually ruining the country.mind you,GOD is seeing you

  • comment-avatar
    James bond 007 13 hours ago

    Tell the Nation where he has been taken

