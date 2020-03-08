Spax Mulenga’s workers appeal to government

Spax Mulenga’s workers are pleading to

government to release their detained boss.

Spax Mulenga is one of the gang leaders of local terrorists groups called ‘jerabos’ who among other crimes specialise in stealing copper. Mulenga owns a mining company which is just used for money laundering.

He is currently detained in Lusaka on charges of murder and terrorism. Spax Mulenga was one of the key persons in the gassing of citizens across the country, an operation that left dozens of people dead.