Speaker tells Kapyongo to explain beating of police officers

 

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has told Home affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo to issue a ministerial statement on Tuesday next week on the attack by suspected patriotic cadres who stormed Lusaka Central police station and injured police officers.

This follows a point of order raised by UPND’s leader of the opposition Jack Mwiimbu who wanted to know why Mr. Kampyongo has remained quiet on the matter.

Mr. Mwiimbu says the action by the cadres to clobber police officers has the potential to instill fear on Zambians.

And Political expert Alex Ngoma says the behavior by the cadres is worrisome especially that the country is preparing for presidential elections next year.

