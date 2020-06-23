Stanchart blocks clients’ accounts

Hi

Please help me post what stanchart bank is doing to its clients,they ve blocked my account because government has not being remitting money towards refinancing the loan I got from them 5 years ago. Below is the massage they sent to me.

Dear client, your account has been blocked with the overdue amount due to your delayed loan repayments. Call 0211 422640

Complaint 2

I am a civil servant,Standard Chartered Bank sent me a message that my account has been blocked because the government has not been remitting my loan monthly payment via PEMC. she my salary has been blocked, what shall my family depend on in thisvsuffoxated economy?

‘Dear client, your account has been blocked with the overdue amount due to your delayed loan repayments. Call 0211 422640.’