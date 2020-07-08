State house caught with fake photos again

STATE HOUSE APOLOGY PHOTOS ARE ALSO FAKE, PLAGIARISED ‘BEANS’

Like we said, state house spokesperson Isaac Chipampe is unfit for the job. He first plagiarised photos from Nigeria and tried to lie that they were showing construction works in Mazabuka. After being exposed , State house posted different photos claiming they portray works on the Kafue-Mazabuka road, though they said Muzabuka wherever that is.

But even the second photos ni beans. They are from Somalia.

It is a road called jijiga in somalia. they were reconstructing the road after alshabab militants bombings in 2019.

See the original photos and link below:

https://m.facebook.com/144257043029006/posts/694644984656873/