State House gives Churches K50 Million

Lsk. Thur. Feb 25, 2021.

As Religious Affairs and National Guidance Minister Hon. Rev. Mrs Godfridah Sumaili launches church and Religious and Faith Based Organisations Empowerment Scheme.

Smart Eagles Reporter.

Religious Affairs and National Guidance Minister, The Hon. Rev. Mrs Godfridah Sumaili has launched the empowerment scheme for churches and Religious and Faith based Organizations at a colorful ceremony held at the Government Complex in Lusaka this morning.

Hon. Sumaili announced that this is the fulfillment of the promise made to the church by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu at a meeting with the clergy held in Ndola in November last year.

She said government under the responsive leadership of President Lungu is committed to uplift the living standards of all citizens, leaving no one behind, the church included.

She stated that the church has a huge role of taking care of the welfare of the community not only spiritually but also physically hence the need for the Church to be empowered.

She expressed profound appreciation on behalf of Government for the many ways in which the church has continued to supplement governments efforts in providing services aimed at eradicating poverty in communities which is why government would work to empower the churches alongside other sectors.

She also said the church and Religious and Faith based organizations are better placed to undertake outreach programs because of structures they have rooted in the communities.

She acknowledged that the church has been hard hit with the advent of Covid 19 and hence the need for government to move in and provide relief measures to help mitigate the impact of the disease on the church and Faith Based Organisations.

She stated that K25 million had been released and urged the churches to immediately begin applying to be considered for the empowerment package which would be disbursed in form of a revolving fund.

And speaking at the same occasion, Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Guidance Permanent Secretary Dr. Sikwela urged the churches to be organised as the funds would be released in a proper system which involved proper accountability. He said churches and Faith and Religious Based Organisations that meet the requirements will stand the greater chance of accessing the funds.