State House maintains corrupt minister Chitalu stays

In case you missed this. State House says health minister Chitalu Chilufya will continue being minister whether you like it or not.

A week ago, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya was arrested on suspicion of corruption.

Chilufya was charged with four counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being the proceeds of crime, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) spokesman Jonathan Siame said in a statement. The statement did not specify the property.

Since then State house has gone out of its way to defend Chilufya’s innocence and right to remain minister.