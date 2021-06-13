State House spokesperson hospitalised for Covid

By Staff Reporter

President Edgar Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relation Isaac Chipampe is critically ill in Maina Soko Military Hospital with Covid-19.

Mr Chipampe and his wife are both admitted under strict medical attention.

Hospital officials at Maina Soko confirmed that Mr and Mrs Chipampe were kept in a secluded ward from the rest of the patients for confidentiality purposes.

The sources also disclosed that the couple was responding well to treatment.

Mr Chipampe had been part of President Lungu’s campaign team that has been going round the country under the guise of inspecting development projects.

The Presidential delegations has been making huge meetings in different provinces defying all Covid-19 guidelines.

President Lungu banned the holding of political rallies ahead of the August 12 general elections. However his ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has been holding political campaign rallies with matching defiance to Covid-19 guidelines.

Zambia has recorded increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases in the past one two weeks.

