State wants lecturer Sishuwa fired Zed

STATE HOUSE ASKS UNZA TO FIRE SISHUWA

Last week, State House issued a directive to have Sishuwa Sishuwa fired from the University of Zambia because of the presidential petition he is sponsoring. UNZA Vice Chancellor then asked the UNZA legal counsel to provide a reason for firing Sishuwa but the legal counsel wrote a letter advising that the historian had done nothing wrong to be fired.

However, according to a source in the VC’s office, last evening, State House still called UNZA reiterating and insisting that Sishuwa must be fired for any reason or else the Vice Chancellor won’t get his contract renewed.

So the Vice Chancellor may still go ahead and illegally dismiss Sishuwa Sishuwa this week.

Sad days.

Meanwhile the court case in which Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa and Chapter One Foundation have challenged the constitutionality of the nomination of Edgar Chagwa Lungu as a candidate for election to the office of President will be heard in the Constitutional Court on 8th (starting at 09:00) and 9th June 2021.