State withdraws case against Kambwili

State Withdrawals Case Against Chishimba Kambwili

The State has withdrawn the appeal case against fomer NDC President, Chishimba Kambwili.

This is in the case of The People Vs Chishimba Kambwili, Mwamona Engineering and Bruno Musonda Lukwesa.

Kambwili was acquitted in this matter by the Lusaka Magistrate Court but the State appealed to the High Court against the acquittal.

In a letter by National Prosecutions Authority dated 3rd December 2021, written to Kambwili’s lawyers, Keith Mwemba Advocates, the NPP stated that it had withdrawn the Appeal.