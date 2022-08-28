Statement on 18th cabinet meeting

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON ON THE DECISIONS MADE BY CABINET AT THE 18TH CABINET MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 26TH AUGUST, 2022.
The President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema called for the 18th Cabinet Meeting which was held on Friday, 26th August, 2022, at State House, to discuss national policy and legislative matters aimed at transforming the socio-economic environment of the country for the good of the people.
The following were the decisions made:
1. The Investment, Trade and Enterprise Development Agency Bill, 2022.
Cabinet, approved the publication and introduction in Parliament during the next sitting, “The Investment, Trade and Business Development Bill, 2022.” The objectives of the Bill, include among others, to foster economic growth and development by promoting trade business development and investment in the Republic through an efficient, effective and coordinated private sector led economic development strategy; promote economic diversification through the growth of exports; promote investment through joint ventures and partnerships between local and foreign investors; facilitate the development of industrial infrastructure and commercial services including the protection of infant industries.
Cabinet indicated that it is important that Government urgently addresses the identified gaps and weaknesses in the current law and provide mechanisms to strengthen the implementation of the policy framework on trade, investment and business development to foster economic growth going forward.
2. The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) Bill, 2022.
Cabinet also approved the publication and introduction in Parliament during the next sitting, a Bill entitled “The Zambia Development Agency Bill, 2022. The objectives of this Bill are to continue the existence of the Zambia Development Agency and redefine its functions; re-constitute the Board of the Agency and provide for its functions; and repeal and replace the Zambia Development Agency Act No. 11 of 2006.
Cabinet is of the view that the Zambia Development Agency Act No. 11 of 2006 is inadequate when it comes to addressing issues pertaining to the functions, administration and governance of the Zambia Development Agency due to its expanded mandate of promoting and facilitating trade, investment and enterprise development in the country which sometimes overlap with other laws.
It is, therefore, in the interest of Government to ensure that the new legislation, once enacted, will strengthen the functions, administration and governance of the Zambia Development Agency so that the institution is able to promote and facilitate Zambia’s trade prospects including investment and business development.
3. Appointment of The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) Board.
During the Meeting, Cabinet approved an eight (8) member Board of the Zambia Environmental Management Agency in accordance with Part II, Section 11 of the Environmental Management Act No. 12 of 2011.
The tenure of office for the previous Board elapsed in May, 2022 and, therefore, Cabinet has found it important to reconstitute and appoint the Board members in order to ensure the sustainable management of natural resources and the prevention and control of issues such as pollution, the discharge and management of waste and the control of toxic substances in the country.
4. Zambia’s Sportsmen and Women Are Back in the Champions’ League– Cabinet is Elated and decides to Up Budgetary Allocation in Next Year’s Budget.
In winding up debate for the day, Cabinet was elated with the lead taken by Zambian sportsmen and women in literally walking the talk, “We Are Back in the Champion’s League” as proclaimed by His Excellency the President when he addressed the European Union Parliament in Brussels in February, 2022. The gallant men and women have made the Nation proud by scoring a string of successes in international tournaments that they have participated in recently.
Not only have the Copper Queens minted bronze at the just ended 14th edition of the Africa Women Cup of Nations, they saw Zambia qualifying for the first time to the FIFA Women’s World Cup scheduled for Australia/New Zealand in 2023. The Chipolopolo also lifted the COSAFA Cup while the Olympians at the just ended 2022 Commonwealth Games bagged a number of medals including gold. The young lads at the on-going Chess Tournament in Bulgaria have also minted gold adding on to the ever growing national pride. In this regard, Cabinet has decided to increase the budget allocation in the 2023 National Budget to support ALL sports. Indeed, as Zambia, We are Back!!!!
Cabinet indicated that all these achievements were taking place in view of the New Dawn Government’s special attention to sports programmes and activities where a number of the youth participate in.
Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP
MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON
27th August, 2022
COMMENTS
probably Mr Me did not just concisely state his take against or for the cabinet’s plans of vision. but generally the resolutions of the cabinet are likely to open more oppotunities and abling environment for socio-economic undertakings and development, including sports and games. Otherwise the cabinet is on the right track.
Good stuff coming from the Cabinet. But this stuff is not meant to fill up filing cabinets.
1. Receiving International Payments Online
Banks operating in Zambia have made it extremely difficult to receive payments automatically in accounts held here unless the amount is substantial. While taking money out like buying on Ebay and using Paypal to pay is automatic, the reverse doesn’t exist. This is one area where college/university/boys and girls, youth may be supplementing income by selling unique items we have in Zambia internationally. They all have cellphones/laptops. For example, bamboo sticks for gardens are some of the things exported to England.
2. Mobile Money Things Are Working but…
It is not easy to link mobile money payment to online payment portals on website which work flawlessly with international payment systems using ATM cards through out the world. Moreover, accepting payments online will simplify ZRA tax collection as each transaction leaves a digital trail.
3. Transportation Costs
Can an ordinary student or youth in Zambia afford to airlift 100 kg of sticks to Europe? Not at the moment. These are the things that need to be looked at. If fewer players are available they absorb all the costs, if many players are in the cost is much lower as the total cost is spread over many individuals. These Bills should ensure right information is made available to right individuals to take up these challenges.
4. Linking of Website to Online Payment System
This normally takes less than 24 hours to verify everything and the system to start operating in most western world…all done in the comfort of your bedroom on a computer.
5. Our Post and Delivery of Parcels?
This is a story for another day. Maybe when these workers start receiving salaries on time things might change. As for olden days these employees worked without being paid. I used to lose small parcels I was buying online from time to time. Some parcels used to reach me others disappeared.
6. Environmental Management…
It is often said no two evils make one good. The western world has let us down on this one. See how quickly they have gone back to coal in order to protect their industries after cheaper energy from Russia has been curtailed. As such while environmental bills are being issued out, let someone critically look at them so that they are not being punitive on Zambian companies and individuals and render them either not competitive internationally or die slowly due to artificially imposed restrictions that benefits some men and women out of this continent.