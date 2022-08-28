Statement on 18th cabinet meeting

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON ON THE DECISIONS MADE BY CABINET AT THE 18TH CABINET MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 26TH AUGUST, 2022.

The President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema called for the 18th Cabinet Meeting which was held on Friday, 26th August, 2022, at State House, to discuss national policy and legislative matters aimed at transforming the socio-economic environment of the country for the good of the people.

The following were the decisions made:

1. The Investment, Trade and Enterprise Development Agency Bill, 2022.

Cabinet, approved the publication and introduction in Parliament during the next sitting, “The Investment, Trade and Business Development Bill, 2022.” The objectives of the Bill, include among others, to foster economic growth and development by promoting trade business development and investment in the Republic through an efficient, effective and coordinated private sector led economic development strategy; promote economic diversification through the growth of exports; promote investment through joint ventures and partnerships between local and foreign investors; facilitate the development of industrial infrastructure and commercial services including the protection of infant industries.

Cabinet indicated that it is important that Government urgently addresses the identified gaps and weaknesses in the current law and provide mechanisms to strengthen the implementation of the policy framework on trade, investment and business development to foster economic growth going forward.

2. The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) Bill, 2022.

Cabinet also approved the publication and introduction in Parliament during the next sitting, a Bill entitled “The Zambia Development Agency Bill, 2022. The objectives of this Bill are to continue the existence of the Zambia Development Agency and redefine its functions; re-constitute the Board of the Agency and provide for its functions; and repeal and replace the Zambia Development Agency Act No. 11 of 2006.

Cabinet is of the view that the Zambia Development Agency Act No. 11 of 2006 is inadequate when it comes to addressing issues pertaining to the functions, administration and governance of the Zambia Development Agency due to its expanded mandate of promoting and facilitating trade, investment and enterprise development in the country which sometimes overlap with other laws.

It is, therefore, in the interest of Government to ensure that the new legislation, once enacted, will strengthen the functions, administration and governance of the Zambia Development Agency so that the institution is able to promote and facilitate Zambia’s trade prospects including investment and business development.

3. Appointment of The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) Board.

During the Meeting, Cabinet approved an eight (8) member Board of the Zambia Environmental Management Agency in accordance with Part II, Section 11 of the Environmental Management Act No. 12 of 2011.

The tenure of office for the previous Board elapsed in May, 2022 and, therefore, Cabinet has found it important to reconstitute and appoint the Board members in order to ensure the sustainable management of natural resources and the prevention and control of issues such as pollution, the discharge and management of waste and the control of toxic substances in the country.

4. Zambia’s Sportsmen and Women Are Back in the Champions’ League– Cabinet is Elated and decides to Up Budgetary Allocation in Next Year’s Budget.

In winding up debate for the day, Cabinet was elated with the lead taken by Zambian sportsmen and women in literally walking the talk, “We Are Back in the Champion’s League” as proclaimed by His Excellency the President when he addressed the European Union Parliament in Brussels in February, 2022. The gallant men and women have made the Nation proud by scoring a string of successes in international tournaments that they have participated in recently.

Not only have the Copper Queens minted bronze at the just ended 14th edition of the Africa Women Cup of Nations, they saw Zambia qualifying for the first time to the FIFA Women’s World Cup scheduled for Australia/New Zealand in 2023. The Chipolopolo also lifted the COSAFA Cup while the Olympians at the just ended 2022 Commonwealth Games bagged a number of medals including gold. The young lads at the on-going Chess Tournament in Bulgaria have also minted gold adding on to the ever growing national pride. In this regard, Cabinet has decided to increase the budget allocation in the 2023 National Budget to support ALL sports. Indeed, as Zambia, We are Back!!!!

Cabinet indicated that all these achievements were taking place in view of the New Dawn Government’s special attention to sports programmes and activities where a number of the youth participate in.

Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

27th August, 2022