Still no money for retirees

GOVT RETIREES’ CRY FOR BENEFITS FALLING ON DEAF EARS

by VICTORIA KAYEYE

The Voluntary Separatees Association has accused the Ministry of Justice of delaying payment of their terminal benefits.

Voluntary Separatees Association Vice Chairperson, Peter Sakala says the Ministry of Justice has failed to give them their money despite the funds having been disbursed by the Ministry of Finance.

Mr. Sakala says it is unfair for the Ministry to hold on to the funds when many former government workers have died without receiving what they worked for many years ago.

He has demanded that the former government workers be given what belongs to them.