Strike by doctors continue

JUNIOR DOCTORS GO ON STRIKE

By BRUCE MWALE AND HENRY DUBE

Doctors in the country have decided to go on strike with immediate effect due to what they term as Government’s failure to address their concerns.

Last week, the doctors threatened to down tools from May 24, 2021 because of Government’s failure to address their concerns but rescinded after they were threatened with disciplinary action.

The Doctors are among other things demanding the recruitment of 500 Doctors, payment of salary arrears and the creation of positions for senior Doctors who have continued to receive salaries at the level of junior doctors.

Speaking to Diamond

Association President, Dr. Brian Sampa has noted with sadness Government’s failure to keep its promise of meeting their demands.

Dr. Sampa says it is unfortunate that government has failed to live by its word to look at their welfare even after making an assurance.

Efforts to get senior Government officials by press time to react to the doctors’ decision have proved futile.