Suggested road map for new government in first 100 days

Document dated 1st June 2021.

Road map for the 1st (100 )days in office for the new administration after taking over from the PF on 12th August 2021.

A) Issue an statutory instrument(si )to safeguard certain business to be done by Zambians only.

i) blocking making

ii)stone quarry business

iii) importation of 2nd hand cars

iv) export of precious stones

B) Issue a statutory instrument(si )on all government department supplies of stationery and cleaning materials upto k250,000=00 per month to be given to women and youth owned or empowered companies for 5 years on rotation basis.

C) Offer tax incentives to youth owned and women owned companies registered with ZRA and CEEC that import the following commodities.

i) Communication devices like mobile phones and tablets.

ii) Used motor vehicles

iii) Clothing

iv) Groceries and other foodstuffs

V) Hardware commodities.

D) To review the salaries for the civil servants and Local Government employees due to the high cost of living.

E)To review the electricity tariffs.

F) To review the pump prices for diesel and petrol.

G)To provide a k40 million funding to the Zambia Police Thrift and credit co-operative for it to run efficiently.

H)To review and see to it that the revenue Unza gets from the developers of East Park mall and other business ventures be split 3 ways between the Management of unza, Workers Union of unza and the Students Union .

I) To make it mandatory for all future commercial or residential building projects carried out by companies that are not 75% Zambian owned to offer 26% free shares to the respective local authorities in the area where the development will be undertaken.

H) To provide equal opportunities with regards the promotions within the various government departments to select from within the civil service only.

I) To stop posting caders in the diplomatic service and instead get from within the civil service and local government service commission.

J) To allow for the mine workers union, judiciary and allied workers union of Zambia, the various teachers unions, Local government workers union representatives , to also sit on the Napsa and IDC Boards.

K) To allow for the Resident Doctors Association and the Zambia Union of Nurses to get 10% percentage for each union of the revenue generated from the national health insurance and also have representatives sitting on the national health insurance management authority board.

L) To buy maize from the farmers after 12th August at a price range of k200 to k240 pee 50kg bag.