Summoning HH to Mpika

IF I HAD MEANS I WOULD ADVISE HH NOT TO GO TO MPIKA OR CHINSALI (BUT LUSAKA) OVER THOSE STUPID CONCOCTED FLIMSY BOGUS ALLEGATIONS…THE REASONS WHY IM SAYING THAT ARE AS FOLLOWS.

The greatest danger to our Peace in Zambia is Kakoma Kanganja the IG, who cant tell when to professionally advise correctly a PF careless minister of home affairs.

Summoning HH in Mpika is not a wise move at this time.

Why:

1. It was in Mpika where PF cadres with the blessings of the police stormed the radio station where HH was on air. Not even one of them was arrested.

2. Its the same province where pf cadres under the command of Kampyongo almost shot HH chopper.

3. In shiwangandu Mrs Mwanawasa and Mrs Nalumango were almost killed.

4.It was in Mpika where HH was blocked in that picture below in full view of the police.

In all these incidents IG is very much aware that his minister has a hand and that the best is to advise him correctly.

As am writing this, the PF officials are having a meeting in chawama and are planning to go to Mpika to receive HH, all they want is his blood.

This is how unprofessional mr kanganja can be.

Will upnd seat and watch their president killed?

NO, If HH decides to go to Mpika for that stupid summon then we all must accompany him and we shall be there.

Concerned citizen

