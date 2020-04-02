Sunday Chanda says HH is spreading Coronavirus

The following articles were written by PF media director Sunday Chanda but using fake names 👇

INSPECT SANITIZERS AND SOAPS BEING DISTRIBUTED NATIONALWIDE BY HH, THEY COULD BE SPREADING THE DISEASE.*

We are calling on the Zambia Police and Ministry of Health officials to intercept and inspect the real contents of what UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is distributing as handsanitisers and soaps.

Sources from UPND say that some boxes are laced with the COVID-19 virus and intended to make the outbreak a nationwide problem.

The sources further say this is why Hichilema has avoided donating to Ministry of Health where everyone else is donating. We are calling on responsible offices to verify the contents in those boxes otherwise very soon, coronavirus will even reach our villages.

BIGGEST QUESTION:

Why is Hakainde refusing to donate to Ministry of Health if he really wanted to help?

*By Whistleblower!* (It’s actually Sunday Chanda m)

*HH Must Sit-Down & Let The Government Do Its Work.*

*_His Distribution Will also Most Likely Distribute The Disease_*

*More than ever, we need to shine an unrelenting spotlight on the morally bankrupt power brokers who are trying to exploit the pandemic for their own profit. The politicization of the coronavirus is perhaps HH’s most disturbing and reprehensible political tactic in this election cycle. Let us hope he is doing this out of ignorance, we forgive him then, if that is the case.*

*By Dr. Joze Manda.*( It’s Sunday Chanda)

We are already in a battle of ideas with technocrats and intellectuals on how we’re going to respond to this Corona virus crisis and HH should not add his childish escapades on some cheap donations he is yet to make.

His intensions are well know, it is to gain political mileage and please his sponsors, the Brenthurst Foundation Trust, who had to make him dance chikokoshi to a poorly composed video song for him to qualify for a one million kwacha donation. Where is his pride?

In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus said, “But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your giving may be in secret. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you” (Matthew 6:3–4). Jesus’ command to give in such a way that one hand is unaware of what the other hand is doing is obviously not to be taken literally.

HH’s display on social media of donations yet to be presented to government (25 boxes by 12 of 50m l sanitizer, 50 boxes by 6 of 175ml sanitizer, 10 boxes by 12 of 450ml liquid soap & 16 by 24 boxes of Yebo soap – Total K12, 000) makes very sad reading and forfeit the whole purpose.

When politicians resort to desperate measures in their bid to occupy important political positions, they run the risk of plunging our country into serious crises that often lead to loss of lives.

We cannot as a country afford to play child politics with the corona virus, it is deadly and we should as patriot citizens avoid distracting the government in responding in a systematic way to this huge challenge we are facing as a country, lets do politics next year and not now.

This breed of politicians like HH often ignore the fact that to be patriotic is to love your country and be prepared to live and die for her honor, reputation, freedom, progress and the ascendancy of the common good. You can restore destroyed infrastructure almost to its former state or even better, but you cannot bring back the dead, so every minutes counts this Corona virus battle and we must not play politics with people’s lives.

As leader of the largest political party, HH must know that protocol demands that all donations are done in a formal channel, in this case HH must donate his goodies to either the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of information who are well placed to distribute those donations to the needy areas according to their assessments. *He must remember that his distribution will also most likely distribute the disease and must be vetted by the appropriate authorities before it is certified fit for distribution.*

There is no need for HH and his UPND to flag out a national-wide distribution of hygiene products as though the corona virus has hit the whole country.

This cheap desperation to score political mileage in the midst of a huge national crisis cannot be tolerated by anyone and detractors must be put in their place.

More than ever, we need to shine an unrelenting spotlight on the morally bankrupt power brokers who are trying to exploit the pandemic for their own profit.

The politicization of the coronavirus is perhaps HH’s most disturbing and reprehensible political tactic in this election cycle. Let us hope he is doing this out of ignorance, we forgive him then, if that the case.

But just as importantly, we need to tell the stories of our government, social movements and insurgent politicians who are poised to win progressive victories against this deadly virus that would’ve been unimaginable just a few short weeks ago.

What HH and his UPND need to understand is that our government has a mountainous task ahead of it, this virus will rock our nation and countries throughout the world. With its slow incubation period and highly contagious nature, it can spread through communities before it is even detected.

*Beyond the human suffering caused by the illness, people throughout the country will be impacted on multiple levels. Everyday travel and everyday commerce will certainly be affected. Our financial markets will continue to be disrupted. Quite possibly, even the basic necessities will face shortages, this is what the government is dealing with, so HH should sit down and learn. *

*Dr. Joze Manda is a Political Analyst based in Lusaka*