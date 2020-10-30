Super Bowl LV: The Main Contenders

With the halfway point in the NFL season fast approaching many American Football fans are already beginning to look forward to the play-offs.

Numerous teams look capable of progressing to the Super Bowl in what looks one of the most wide-open seasons of the past few years.

The NFL Betting Lines this week list the Kansas City Chiefs as favourites to retain the title after their impressive start to the current campaign.

However, the Chiefs are unlikely to have things all their own way, so read on as we look at the leading contenders to win Super Bowl LV.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs deservedly won the title in 2019, and it will take a good team to lower their colours this time around.

They have won six of their seven outings this term and look nailed on to secure top spot in AFC West for the fifth year in a row.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the best in the business and undoubtedly gives the Chiefs the chance to win every game they play.

However, a 40-32 defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders proved that they are not unbeatable and they could find it difficult to defend their crown.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore were strongly fancied to win the title last term after they romped to a 14-2 record during the regular season.

However, their bid for glory was ended by the Tennessee Titans in the play-offs and they now have a major point to prove.

The Ravens made some impressive additions to their defensive unit this summer, and that has helped them make an impressive start to the current campaign.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman is one of the biggest innovators in the NFL, and his unique style could take the Ravens all the way this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots sent shockwaves around the league, but their loss appears to have been a significant gain for the Buccaneers.

The six-time Super Bowl winner took a little while to find his feet in Tampa Bay as the team lost two of their first five matches.

Brady has stamped his class on proceedings in recent weeks, leading the Buccaneers to big victories over the Green Bay Packers and the Raiders.

The Bucs have plenty of attacking talent in their ranks, and with Brady firing the bullets it would be foolish to write off their chances of success.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh reeled off six wins in a row up to the end of October to record the second-best start in the franchise’s 87-year history.

That run of results has come despite the Steelers showing vulnerability during games, and that may hinder their chances moving forward.

They are due to meet Baltimore twice during November, and those two fixtures are likely to determine who claims top spot in AFC North.

The Steelers look a little way short of the quality needed to win the Super Bowl, but they could prove troublesome if they can iron out the flaws in their game.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have made a strong start to the season, but there is no guarantee that they will progress to the play-offs.

NFC West is one of the most stacked divisions in the NFL, with Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers providing stiff competition.

The clash between the Seahawks and the Rams in Seattle on December 27 could prove to be pivotal, and history certainly favours the visitors.

The Rams have won four of their last five meetings and a victory over the festive period may well end Seattle’s hopes of progressing to the post-season.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are 5-1 after the first six matches, and they should have little difficulty in winning NFC North for the second successive year.

The Packers have achieved this sporting feat despite their roster needing improvements, and they could be dangerous in the play-offs if they can make the right moves.

Head coach Matt LaFleur appears to have revitalised quarterback Aaron Rogers, and that makes them a dangerous proposition.

Gaining home field advantage in the play-offs would boost the Packers’ hopes of reaching the Super Bowl and it would be unwise to underestimate their chances.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints have dominated NFC South over the past three years, but Brady’s arrival in Tampa Bay has made things tougher this season.

They possess one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL, but their defence has looked off the pace during the early part of the campaign.

If the Saints can improve defensively they could be dangerous, although that is a big ask given how they have been performing.

While veteran quarterback Drew Bees continues to perform to a high level, the suspicion remains that the Saints will come up short during the play-offs.