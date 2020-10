Soldier boyfriend suspected in the brutal Murder of Dr. Tasila Mercy Tembo

The body of Dr. Tasila Tembo, missing since last Friday has been found.

Her body was found near Mikango Barracks.

She is said to have gone missing on Friday after a bitter quarrel with her soldier boyfriend.

The soldier is also said to be missing with a loaded fire-arm.

The public may remember Dr. Tembo for her Health Programmes aired on ZNBC.