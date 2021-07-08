Suspects escape from Matero police

Eleven suspects, classified as ‘Dangerous Criminals’ facing various offences have escaped from Matero Police Station Cells after cutting the Burglar Bar and wire mesh.

The Incident occurred today 07/07/21 at around 0140hrs, according to police.

Below are their names and offences

1 . M/ Swedon Kabalata- Murder

2 .M/Emmanuel Banda- Agg/ Robbery.

3 .M/Godfrey Phiri- Robbery

4 .M/John Banda Robbery.

5 .M/Alex Musonda- Defilement

6 . M/Prince Musonda – Burglary and Theft

7 .M/Kelvin Mubanga-Threatening violence.

8 .M/Sydney Phiri- Theft

9 .M/Yotam mbewe- Theft

10 .M/Ostein Phiri Malicious Damage to Property

11.M/Stanley Mwanza- Aggravated Robbery.