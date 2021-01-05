Suspending tax on oil meant to empower PF funders

By Patricia Male
UPND Presidential Spokesperson, Anthony Bwalya says the recently signed Statutory Instrument Number 125 of 2020 by Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu suspending VAT on petroleum and diesel effective January 1, 2020 will harm the Zambian people.
Mr. Bwalya has charged that the S.I not only fails to address the biting pump price of fuel for consumers, but it also directly diverts public money away from critical services such as education, healthcare and support for agriculture, channeling it towards the consolidation of political power by the PF.
He feels the offer of VAT relief to essentially only oil marketing companies in order to convince them to import fuel and forestall an impending fuel crisis, without a required increase in the fuel price, is only a short-term remedy.
Mr. Bwalya adds that the VAT relief which should have been passed on to consumers through a reduction in the pump price, is instead going to increase the cost of doing business as ordinary businesses will no longer be able claim input vat, effectively increasing their fuel bill by 16%, with a downstream impact on consumer prices.
Further, Mr. Bwalya notes that this move, which offers no benefit to the public, whilst reducing vat revenues for the government, will have a negative impact on the 2021 budget.
I do not know where you are getting advice from but you need to do an intensive research. Even if you were to make it a temporal remedy, it would still cause a huge fracas on the Zambian economy..
wHAT ECONOMIC SENSE DOES IT MAKE TO REMOVE VAT ON FUEL WITHOUT PASSING BENEFITS TO THE FINAL CONSUMER. IS THIS HOW THE ECONOMY IS GOING TO MANAGED. THIS MOVE WILL HAVE NEGATIVE EFFECT ON THE WELL BEING OF THE GENERAL ECONOMY. THIS ACTION WILL FURTHER DISTANCE PEOPLE FROM PF. THE OIL MARKETING COMPANIES ARE BEING REWARDED WITH THE REMOVED VAT ON OIL IN LIEU OF USING OWN FUNDS TO IMPORT FUEL.THESE ARE SHORT TERM UNSUSTAINABLE GIMMICKS WHICH WILL SOON COLLAPSE.
Yakosa. We always knew a lot of irrelevant taxes have been placed on fuel. Moreover, worldwide, fuel is cheap today. So little will be lost by the government because the fuel/petroleum product prices in Zambia are inflated. So UNPD analysts don’t start looking at critical issues as presented in this article. Your focus on this article was the political mileage that PF might gain temporarily by lowering prices artificially and not allowing economic market forces. Focus on a bigger picture otherwise your party is no different from other parties that have gone before you.
For PF, ask Rupiah Bwezani Banda, he waited till the last minute to appease Zambians but by then it was a little bit too late. …And Banda administration was a lot better than your current performance.
When UPND says they will lower the cost of essential items is getting rid of taxes such as this. So the economy can be fixed after all.
PF desperation. Zambians are being taxed to the limit without relief. PF failed to heed warnings against dangers of over-borrowing. Now they are scraping for taxes from every nook and crack! Zambia is broke.