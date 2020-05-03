Tanzanian health officials announcing fake Covid 19 results

WE ARE SURE THIS IS WHAT HAPPENING IN ZAMBIA

*The daily briefings are just meant to attract donations. If the coronavirus was serious in Zambia, government would have locked down the country a long tons ago.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli questioned the reliability of government data on the coronavirus outbreak and ordered a criminal investigation into the national medical laboratory, suggesting “sabotage from imperialists” is at play.

Magufuli said government agents secretly sent swabs from a live goat, a bird and a papaya fruit to the state-run National Reference and Public Health Laboratory and labeled them as human. The results came out positive for the virus. Samples from a lamb tested negative, he said.

“This means that some people who have tested positive for coronavirus actually don’t even have this disease,” he said, speaking from his home village of Chato in a televised address. “The situation is not as bad as fear-mongers claim.”