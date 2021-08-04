THE PF GOVERNMENT HAS INSULTED THE INTEGRITY OF OVER 60.000 UNEMPLOYED TEACHERS IN THE NAME OF 2021 TEACHER RECRUITMENT EXERCISE.

The 2021 Teacher recruitment is a sham exercise aiming to blind the unemployed teachers to vote for PF in this year’s general elections which will be held next Thursday 12th August.

How can a caring government employ only 1200 teachers when there are more than 60.000 unemployed teachers in the nation? From 1200 there is a rumour that the names that will be out there will be even those who were replaced but they are not on the payroll. Even that small number they mentioned of 1200 they have failed to release the list.

The broke teachers were asked to use the Post office where a lot of money were required to send the application forms. This seemed to be a business venture for the limping ZAMPOST. The government getting money from the citizens who are not working in the name of giving them jobs. What a government in the history of Zambia!

I want to urge ALL unemployed Teachers not to vote for PF and the remaining 7 days of Campaigning, shall we all pick our phones and call all our relatives NOT to vote for PF because there is no future in it and let’s show our displeasure over the government not paying much attention to our cries as unemployed Teachers. The artist were paid attention by being given a lot of money. The money given to one artist can at least pay 5 to 6 teachers in a month. The government wanting to be voted for they even promised to empower churches with a lot of money. So the reason to say the government has no money is neither here nor there.

The teachers have been waiting for the past 3 years to have the recruitment, to the contrary the government has gotten Money from the suffering Teachers through ZAMPOST, When the cost of living is unbailable for us unemployed teachers.

Teachers in other countries are being respected for