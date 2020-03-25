Teachers at Licef say they mingled with coronavirus patients

Some teachers at Licef school in Lusaka say they recently came into contact with people who tested positive to coronavirus.
See internal memo below;
So who are these people who recently returned from Pakistan? Where are they now? Accordingly to minister of health Chitalu Chilufya, there are only three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Zambia.
COMMENTS
THE MINISTER OF HEALTH IS DOING A COMMENDABLE JOB UNDER DIFFICULT CIRCUMSTANCES AND ONLY HIS FIGURES MUST BE TRUSTED BECAUSE THEY ARE COLLABORATING WITH WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION COUNTRY REPRESENTATIVE.
SOCIAL MEDIA DATA FROM UNRELIABLE SOURCES IS NOTHING BUT RUBBISH.
The school has released a second memo and have stated the above 3 staff members have been in self isolation since saturday.
There is no need to panic at all.
These want to cause alarm in the country and this kind of behavior will not be entertained.What Dr Chilufya is giving us is the true position of the government as in regard to the corona virus. You are therefore advised to dismiss this social media report. Get the facts from the ministry of health.