Teaching Chinese in Zambian schools excites UNZA lecturer

VIVA TEACHING OF CHINESE IN ZAMBIAN SCHOOLS

The teaching of Chinese language in Zambian schools is wonderful, says Aaron Siwale, lecturer of Political Science at the University of Zambia. He said the introduction of Chinese language and culture in African schools should be seen as one way of cementing the ties.

He wondered why the introduction of Chinese language and culture in African schools was raising a lot of dusts when other countries like Britain and France have introduced their languages in African schools.

China, he said, was a major player in world affairs just like Britain or France, adding that the introduction of the Chinese language was one way to bridge the communication gap.

“That is when now we should come out and justify the reasons why such things are happening because there are a lot of misinterpretations on this,” he said in an interview.

According to him, it was important for African countries to understand the Chinese culture and language because the cooperation was still growing between the two.

He noted that the Chinese language has been introduced in Zambian schools up to a degree level to show that Zambia was ready to continue working with China.