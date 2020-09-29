Teaching sex in primary schools is fantastic – Chansa

0

Teaching sex in primary schools is fantastic – Chansa

National Action for Quality Education in Zambia- ( NAQEZ) says most parents support the introduction of teaching explicit sex and gay rights in primary and secondary schools.

NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa says the Church is therefore misleading the public to say that Zambians are against the sex syllabus for children.

Chansa, an atheist, says the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambian in particular has failed to explain how the Comprehensive Sexuality Education in Zambian schools is bad.

He said even president Edgar Lungu is also supporting the teaching of gay rights and explicit sex in primary schools otherwise the ministry would not have sanctioned the syllabus.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Church asks govt to stop teaching pupils comprehensive sex
  2. PF starts teaching gay rights in schools
  3. Chitimukulu condemns teaching of sex in early school
  4. PPAZ pushes tie quick explicit, abortion education in schools
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *