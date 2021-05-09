Ten people pay for presidential nominations

By MEMORY CHIPILI

PF President Edgar Lungu and his UPND counterpart Hakainde Hichilema are among ten candidates who have half way secured a slot in this year’s ballot paper.

This comes after successfully depositing the Presidential nomination fee in the Electoral Commission of Zambia account.

As of Friday May 7, 2021, the Commission received K835, 000 from eight candidates that had made their payments.

The candidates include Socialist Party’s Fred Mmembe, Harry Kalaba of Democratic Party and Patriots for Economic Progress’s Sean Tembo.

Others are Dr. Richard Silumbe of the Leadership movement, Charles Chanda of United Prosperous and peaceful Zambia and Kasonde Mwenda of EFF, MMD’S Nevers Mumba and Third liberation movement leader Enoch Tonga.

Meanwhile Electoral Commission of Zambia Corporate Affairs Manager, Patricia Luhanga says all is set for the scrutiny of supporters at Provincial centres.