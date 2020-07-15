Ten reasons Kambwili can not return to PF

10 REASONS WHY DR CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI CAN NEVER GO BACK TO PATRIOTIC FRONT.

George Sichula

NDC COPPERBELT PROVINCIAL CHAIRMAN

1. The PF Party is unredeemable. No blood can wash the sins of the PF leaders.

2. Corruption in PF has reached its highest peak. Ubupupu bwalichila pakapimino

3. Leadership in PF lucks Intergrity. Too many bootlickers.

4. Zambians have rejected the PF. Its a failed project.

5. The PF has more conmen than leaders today

6. CK can never be used by the PF again. “Once beaten twice shy”, they say.

7. Going back to the PF can devalue President CK.

8. The NDC Party members can never accept to work with President Lungu. NDC is bigger than you think.

9. President CK is a very Principled Politician ever in the history of Zambian politics. He is a man with a backbone of steel.

10. CK will never and can never compromise to get a nolle prosecue. You won’t break him down.

Every dog has its day.